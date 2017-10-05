'Kick in the guts': Gladstone snubbed in CQ FIFO hub deal

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

UPDATE 12.30PM:

ACTING mayor Chris Trevor says Gladstone workers have been "dudded" out of work at Adani's Carmichael mine.

"Obviously we congratulate Rocky, it's a great news for them, but the announcement has left a very sour taste in our mouth," he said.

Cr Trevor said during the submission process for the FIFO hub, Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett wrote to the mining giant in support of Rockhampton's bid.

Cr Trevor said this support was conditional on Gladstone workers being included as "local content" as part of the workforce.

"We fully supported Rockhampton's bid to become the FIFO hub for the Adani coal mine, We provided a letter of support."

"We are absolutely livid that we have proceeded all along on the understanding from the Rockhampton Regional Council that our Gladstone regional workers would be included in the workforce," he said.

"We feel dudded, that wasn't the understanding we had all along and I would be very surprised if Adani doesn't lose the Gladstone region's support over this snub."

UPDATE 12.10pm:

ROCKHAMPTON's confirmed status as a FIFO hub for Adani's mega coal and rail project is a "kick in the guts" to Gladstone's skilled workforce and council.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the Port City was the superior location for a workers' hub, given the region's experience with multi-billion dollar projects.

The announcement, which says workers needed to live in the Rockhampton city postcode, has angered the Gladstone Regional Council.

During the submission process for the FIFO hub, Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett wrote to the mining giant in support of Rockhampton's bid.

In the letter, Cr Burnett said support was subject to "engineering firms and construction workforce operating or living within the Gladstone Regional Council area are included when determining the local content for the FIFO hub".

The controversial project has been financially snubbed by Australian banks and the company's record in India was under fire following Monday's Four Corner's investigation.

Mr Butcher said Gladstone had the skilled workforce needed during the construction of the mine, given the region's recent involvement in building three LNG plants on Curtis Island.

"For (Gladstone workers) to have to go up the road to Rockhampton and fly out away from their families, is a bit of a kick in the guts for them," Mr Butcher said.

"It's not the end of the world, it is only an hour up the road … but it's still one of these things where you'd love to have it in your own backyard."

Mr Butcher said they were still early decisions and Gladstone businesses and workers still had the opportunity to complete the work.

"When the first plane full of people fly out of Rockhampton I'll be a happy man knowing that we may have some workers that are getting work in the Gladstone region and only have to go up the road a little bit to go, rather than fly across the other side of the country," Mr Butcher said.

Earlier 10.30am:

GLADSTONE businesses can reap the rewards of the jobs bonanza coming for central Queensland as mining juggernaut Adani announces a neighbouring city as one of two FIFO hubs.

Adani executives are expected to name Rockhampton and Townsville as joint fly-in-fly-out worker hubs for the Carmichael Mine project near Clermont this morning.

Gladstone Industry Leadership Group chief executive Patrick Hastings said the move had great flow on effects for our region.

"This gives an opportunity for Gladstone locals to be employed on the Adani project via the FIFO hub for Rockhampton," he said.

"I think given the position Gladstone is in at the moment, this creates a great opportunity."

Mr Hastings said Gladstone's skilled workforce and businesses were well-equipped to help build and run the mine and rail project.

"We've gone through the massive construction phase of three LNG projects, we have a vast range of skills," he said.

The split FIFO decision guarantees 2200 of the project's 3300 construction jobs will go to Rockhampton and Townsville regions (1100 each), meaning workers will have to prove they live in either council area.

The deal, announced days after the miner come under fire for its financial dealings in India during an ABC Four Corners report, also secures each region 625 of the $16.5billion mine's 1250 operating jobs for the next 30 years.

The combined construction (1100) and ongoing mine positions (625) means 1725 new jobs for the Rockhampton region.

The deals also means Townsville and Rockhampton will cough up $15.5million each towards the mine's airport

The Queensland Government has welcomed Adani's decision to select Rockhampton and Townsville as its FIFO hubs.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she had urged Adani to select both and ensure the economic benefit and jobs from the project were maximised in regional Queensland.

In December last year, the Premier secured a commitment from Adani to not use foreign workers on 457 visas.