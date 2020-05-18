Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Solar panels being installed. Picture GLENN CAMPBELL
Solar panels being installed. Picture GLENN CAMPBELL
News

Great investment: How to get $3500 rebate from rental scheme

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
18th May 2020 7:47 AM | Updated: 7:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LETTING the sun pay for your electricity or even put money in your pocket is an attractive option Gladstone renters and their landlords can take up.

But time is running out to get your hands on up to $3500 in rebates with the Solar for Rentals scheme ending on June 30.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said there had been an encouraging response from Gladstone residents, but it wasn't too late.

"To date there have been 62 installations under the Solar for Rentals trial in Gladstone. The Queensland Government has collectively provided $210,000 in rebates," he said.

"These installations should save tenants around $400 to $500 a year, even after a $10 per week rent increase. This trial is about giving tenants the opportunity to save on their power bills and carbon emissions."

Ecosmart Solar Central Queensland owner Jeff Hoare said he had installed several Solar for Rentals systems in Gladstone.

With 13 years experience he said the program was attractive to tenants and renters.

"Solar is a great investment for your rental property and it attracts a better class of tenant," he said.

"We don't muck around with the cheaply made junk that will cause people problems in five to seven years.

"We learned very early on that with solar you get what you pay for and buying cheap comes back to bite owners and is costing them more.".

gladstone solar for rentals
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ross River cases surge across region

        premium_icon Ross River cases surge across region

        News Recent rain has seen a spike in Ross River virus cases prompting reminder to cover up from mosquitoes

        ‘Perfect timing’: Vinnies store reopens

        premium_icon ‘Perfect timing’: Vinnies store reopens

        News Social distancing measures will be followed, including a contactless drop zone for...

        FIRST LOOK: Ubobo art project takes shape

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Ubobo art project takes shape

        News A mockup for a new historical art installation has been revealed.

        Mum’s passion for volunteering passed down to her kids

        premium_icon Mum’s passion for volunteering passed down to her kids

        News “I DO IT because I want better for my children.”