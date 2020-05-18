Great investment: How to get $3500 rebate from rental scheme

LETTING the sun pay for your electricity or even put money in your pocket is an attractive option Gladstone renters and their landlords can take up.

But time is running out to get your hands on up to $3500 in rebates with the Solar for Rentals scheme ending on June 30.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said there had been an encouraging response from Gladstone residents, but it wasn't too late.

"To date there have been 62 installations under the Solar for Rentals trial in Gladstone. The Queensland Government has collectively provided $210,000 in rebates," he said.

"These installations should save tenants around $400 to $500 a year, even after a $10 per week rent increase. This trial is about giving tenants the opportunity to save on their power bills and carbon emissions."

Ecosmart Solar Central Queensland owner Jeff Hoare said he had installed several Solar for Rentals systems in Gladstone.

With 13 years experience he said the program was attractive to tenants and renters.

"Solar is a great investment for your rental property and it attracts a better class of tenant," he said.

"We don't muck around with the cheaply made junk that will cause people problems in five to seven years.

"We learned very early on that with solar you get what you pay for and buying cheap comes back to bite owners and is costing them more.".