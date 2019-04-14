'Really rewarding': Country music star struck right note

Cr Glenn Churchill with singer Adam Harvey and keyboardist Vaughan Jones at the Gladstone Airport before they performed at the relief concert on Saturday April 13.

Cr Glenn Churchill with singer Adam Harvey and keyboardist Vaughan Jones at the Gladstone Airport before they performed at the relief concert on Saturday April 13. Liana Walker

IT'S bush communities who are some of the biggest country music fans, so performing at Baffle Creek on Saturday night was a no-brainer for musician Adam Harvey.

The five-time Aria nominee and recipient of eight Golden Guitars touched down in Gladstone early Saturday morning, guitar in hand and ready to given back.

Although Harvey was not unfamiliar to the Gladstone region, it was the first time him and his guitarist had travelled out to Baffle Creek.

"I think, as everyone in the country knows, people there are doing it really tough out there and they seem to have just had this terrible run of bad luck," Harvey said.

"If we can get out there and provide a bit of music and people can come out to the show and forget about their cares and their worries for a few hours and bring the family and bring the friends and have a good night out, forget about all that stuff have a bit of fun and sort of escape, and we can provide the entertainment for that then we're doing our job."

Relief concerts have always been an important part of Harvey's career. In October last year Harvey joined the John Farnham, Guy Sebastian and Daryl Braithwaite in Tamworth for the Hay Mate: Buy a Bale concert for the farmers.

"The people in those rural communities - that's our core audience, they're our market, they're our fan base so we've got to help them out when times are tough," he said.

"Then when times are good we get back out to all those regional areas and people come back out and support us."

The Band Together relief night was meant to happen in February this year but due to cyclone Oma had to be postponed. Gladstone Regional Councillor Glen Churchill thanked Harvey and his keyboardist Vaughan Jones for being flexible with their schedule. But for Harvey the change of date was of little concern, as long as he got to play his part.

"Sometimes you can get caught up in touring and playing theatres and clubs and pubs and venues night after night after night," Harvey said.

"So when the chance comes up to do something like this, I think it's really rewarding."