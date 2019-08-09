'Great grounding': Eisteddfod adjudicator gives advice

NAIL the basics and the rest will come.

That's the advice from this year's Gladstone Eisteddfod adjudicator Marianne Rigby-Black.

The former Boyne Island-Tannum Sands resident will return to Gladstone this week to help judge the vocal and speech and drama sections of the eisteddfod.

She has the tough job of deciding who will win each category and said the difference was sometimes too close to call.

But regardless of where contestants place, Ms Rigby-Black ensures everyone gets their fair share of constructive feedback.

SHE'S BACK: Marianne Rigby-Black will be the adjudicator at this year's eisteddfod. Contributed

"I'm a trained and experienced teacher. I see it as a teaching role,” Ms Rigby-Black said.

"It's looking at where is the child now and what specific things might help them.”

Ms Rigby-Black's passion for advising comes from her own experience entering eisteddfods.

"It was a great grounding,” she said.

Ms Rigby-Black's advice to anyone entering this year was to ensure their lines were memorised and to nail rhythm and storylines.

The Eisteddfod starts today with the Speech and drama sections.