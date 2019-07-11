Gladstone great-grandma defying the odds at gymnastics

GOING STRONG: Telina resident Margaret Wilson, 82, will compete in this weekend's Gymnastics Queensland Masters event held at Gladstone.

AT AGE 82, this Gladstone great-grandmother and gymnast will defy odds and prove age is no barrier.

Margaret Wilson will compete at the Gymnastics Queensland Masters event on Sunday along with her team from Gladstone Gymnastics Club.

Ms Wilson said she started gymnastics three years ago.

She attends training on Mondays and Thursdays and has only missed three days of training.

Ms Wilson said her favourite part about gymnastics was meeting other people, getting out of the house and keeping active.

"It's nice to meet all the ladies instead of sitting at home," Ms Wilson said.

"I have never done anything like it but I love it."

The over-50s team of 11 will compete for the first time on Sunday.

Ms Wilson said the group would perform a routine to music and would be judged on their choreography, synchronisation and entertainment.

"I never thought I would be a 'gym person', as you call yourself," Ms Wilson said.

"We are all sort of doing it to give back to the teacher because she is awesome."

Ms Wilson said the secret to staying active at age 82 was getting out of the house and "not just letting yourself sit and stagnate".

"I do gardening. I mow my own lawn. I do my own cooking," Ms Wilson said.

She said she also did crosswords, knitting and sewing in her spare time.

"I go for a massage every so often and the lady that does my massage can't believe how muscle toned my body is for my age ... she told me that herself!"

Ms Wilson said a couple of her grandchildren would watch her compete on Sunday.

The great-grandmother of six said she hoped to continue gymnastics for as long as possible.

"When I feel like I can't do it any more then that will be the time to give it away but I can't see that happening any time soon."