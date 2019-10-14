Great golf news for BITS club with more pics to come

GOLF: Boyne-Tannum Junior Golf Club junior co-ordinator Dave Randall said a lot of hard work from the club's volunteers was rewarded on the weekend.

After the club's BITS Junior Golf Open Championship was completed on Saturday, the club was announced as the Central Queensland Junior Club of the Year for the second straight year.

"It's just fantastic and it's because of the great work the juniors have done thjroughout the year," Randall said.

"It works on a points system throughout the year and we were quite surprised."

Randall took up his current post this year and was the vice-president of the junior club last year.

"We have a lot of volunteers and I have been on the committee in the last two years as well," he said.

As for the championship held on Saturday, Randall said it went smoothly and the greens held up well after the storm that swept through in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The club will host two more weeks of intra club competitions before the season wind-up on October 26.

"It's from 7am and the kids will play a game of golf for a medal of Medals where all the monthly medal winners play off for a trophy and there will be presentations afterward," Randall said.

RESULTS

Gross Winner; Gross Runner-Up; Nett Winner; Nett Runner-Up; Pin Shot; Long Drive

A GRADE BOYS Isaac Jensen; Ben Scott; Aidan Scott Cruz Warner Jake Swaffield Ben Scott

A GRADE GIRLS Amara Burns; Caitlyn Cox; Makayla Fraser; Amara Burns

B GRADE BOYS Nathan Beauchamp; Oscar Mcbean; Tallis Nunn; Oscar Mcbean

B GRADE GIRLS Tayla Colley; Charlize Murphy; Charlize Murphy; Charlize Murphy

C GRADE BOYS Brock Taylor; Cody Anderson; Aidan Dunkovic; Brock Taylor; Brock Taylor

13 HOLE BOYS Justin Callow; Jaydon Hodgson; Nathan Vickers; Nathan Vickers

13 HOLE GIRLS Finn Robson; Hope Gaffey; Billie Hodgson; Casey Randall; Hope Gaffey

9 HOLE BOYS David Coyne; Zander Setiwan; Aidan Delaney; Paul Marsh; David Coyne; David Coyne

9 HOLE GIRLS Sadie Robinson; Emily Sauvageor; Janae Forrest; Caitlyn Wyatt; Sadie Robinson; Sadie Robinson

6 HOLE BOYS Jon Dickinson; Eli Griffiths; Cole Dickinson; Cooper Crear; Will Goodman-Jones; Charlie Lockwood

6 HOLE GIRLS Chelsey Delaney; Lyla Gooderham; Sam Hunt; Holly Vickers; Chelsey Delaney

3 HOLE BOYS Koopa Birmingham; Zavier Forrest; Seth Nowitzke; Riley Cameron; Koopa Birmingham; Zavier Forrest

3 HOLE GIRLS Stevi Cameron; Isabella Dans; Stevi Cameron; Isabella Dans