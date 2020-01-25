’Great for entertainment’: Five bedroom home listed for sale

A SPACIOUS five-bedroom home in South Gladstone has been listed on the market.

LJ Hooker sales associate Zac Guinea said the huge home is perfect for big families or those who enjoy their space.

7 Hallam Lane, South Gladstone, Qld 4680 Picture: LJ Hooker - Gladstone

“It would suit a lot of people in different situations as there is the option to have separate living upstairs and downstairs,” Mr Guinea said.

Mr Guinea said the property would be “great for entertainers” as it features a bar, pool and entertainment area.

“This property is great for those who want the Queensland lifestyle,” he said.

On the upstairs level, the main bedroom and living area feature a front veranda where you can see glimpses of the Gladstone Harbour.

The kitchen and dining area features a fireplace which is “fairly unique” to the housing market.

“Not a lot of homes have a fireplace around here,” Mr Guinea said.

The 7 Hallam Lane property is listed for $390,000.