Great fish being caught as HookUp begins

First day of Hook Up 2017.

OUR waterways are teaming with people as Australia's biggest family friendly fishing competition, the Boyne Tannum HookUp, got underway.

Today thousands of people filled Bray Park at Boyne Island weighing in some great fish, including some thumping grunter.

HookUp committee president Jen McGuire said the crowd this morning was bigger than last year.

People were there for early bird prizes, to collect barramundi brag mats and register for the competition.

"We had a huge crowd which was great," she said.

How to throw a castnet and catch some bait: Youngster teaches us how to throw a castnet for some live bait at Boyne Tannum HookUp

Ms McGuire, who is leading a new HookUp committee this year, said there were a few changes to this year's event.

"We've chosen to make this a really community based event," she said.

"So we've gone from the traditional four community not-for-profit organisations to now we've got 14 involved.

"They're actively running parts of the HookUp and that's how they generate their profits themselves."

Tomorrow and Sunday are expected to be massive, with some big fish expected to be weighed in.

Ms McGuire said with the current weather conditions she expected a fair few big pelagics, like mackerel and cobia caught.

There are two sections part of HookUp, live fish and dead fish categories.

Ms McGuire said the live fish section was more popular than the dead fish section and she expected some great fish to be brought in.