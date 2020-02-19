Menu
Brothers' James McCafferty scores a try during their A-Grade match against Calliope Roosters.
Sport

Great facilities: That’s why you should join Calliope Roosters

NICK KOSSATCH
19th Feb 2020 3:06 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: There’s still a glimmer of hope that Calliope Roosters will field two men’s teams in the Rugby League Gladstone competition.

GET ON BOARD

At this stage the Roosters will have a men’s team in the RLG division two format.

Roosters’ division two coach Neil Fry is encouraging any would-be male players to attend training every Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm.

“We have to nominate by February 28 and have only registered 25 players so far,” Fry said.

There is still hope especially when the club will host women’s and men’s trial games against Fitzroy-Gracemere Sharks this Saturday at Calliope at 6pm and 7.30pm respectively.

“We have a couple of guys who have been away and they have returned to the club,” Fry said.

“We also have some players, who I coached when they were juniors, who have returned to play seniors for this season.”

Calliope Roosters fielded men’s teams in division one and two last year and the top side was coached by Brad Eggmolesse.

He will be by Fry’s side as the reserve-grade assistant coach should there not be a division one team.

UPGRADES

Fry said the club had worked hard to upgrade facilities for the new season.

“It’s a very good club and there are new facilities and a nice big shed with an indoor gym, basketball and netball courts,” he said.

“It was a big project in the past six months.

“We’re just keen to get all of our supporters come down this Saturday night.”

MAKE A CALL

Any prospective male and female players interested in playing for the Calliope Roosters should call Fry on 0428 290 261, Eggmolesse on 0407 767 042 or women’s coach Johnny Roeser on 0409 594 698.

