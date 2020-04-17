‘Great deal of commonsense’: Police praise COVID response

Police officers can issue on the spot fines of $1334 for individuals failing to abide by health directions.

Gladstone police have praised the community's response to social distancing and isolation measures designed to flatten the number of coronavirus cases across the state.

Public health directions issued by Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young limit the number of visitors in people's homes to two and prevent non-essential travel.

Ms Young outlined four reasons to leave the house when she was in Gladstone last week: to buy essential supplies, access health care or support vulnerable people, for essential work or education that can't be done at home and to exercise.

Under the Public Health Act, police can issue on-the- spot fines of $1334 for individuals and $6672 for corporations breaching health directions.

As of 12.01am yesterday there had been 964 infringement notices issued in Queensland, 80 of them in the previous 24 hours.

A breakdown for the Gladstone region was not available.

Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said he understood there was a level of confusion and appreciated the support shown by residents to reduce non-essential travel.

"Our community has been working hard to keep each other safe and it becomes harder to achieve that if large numbers of people are travelling great distances and interacting with people across different localities," he said.

"These directions are a change from our normal way of life and they can be difficult to adjust to, however the local community has been excellent so far and we cannot thank them enough for displaying a great deal of commonsense and support for all during these restrictions," he said.