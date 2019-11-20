Great circus coming to Gladstone

SHOWSTOPPERS: (L-R) Tahlia Weber, Tianni Weber, Taylah Harrington, Tatianna Edgley, Tanika Weber and Anastasiia Hrekalo at the Great Moscow Circus, November 19

SHOWSTOPPERS: (L-R) Tahlia Weber, Tianni Weber, Taylah Harrington, Tatianna Edgley, Tanika Weber and Anastasiia Hrekalo at the Great Moscow Circus, November 19

IT’S been four years since the circus was in town, but they’re back and better with a new show.

The Great Moscow Circus will be setting up their big top in Gladstone, bringing 25 performers from the likes of Russia, Switzerland, Italy, Colombia and Australia.

Organiser Mark Edgley says this time they’re bringing a brand new show called the Moscow Circus Extreme.

“It’s a show for all ages, even 90-year-olds will enjoy this show,” Mr Edgley said.

Acts include The Flair Riders, Extreme Wheel of Death, trapeze acts, cage riders, funny clowns and vocalist Taylah Harrington, who previously performed on The Voice in 2017.

To buy tickets, go to the box office inside the Gladstone Showgrounds or from their website: thegreatmoscow ­circus.com.au/