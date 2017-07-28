Great Australian Storybook Collection: Wilfrid's hunt for memories

HAVING four names would be tough for anyone to remember, let alone a boy who doesn't know what a memory is.

But Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge is on the hunt to track down the definition after learning his new friend, Miss Nancy Alison Delacourt Cooper, a resident at the aged care facility next door to his house, has lost hers.

Follow Wilfrid's journey in today's book, the sixth instalment of our Great Australian Storybook Collection, in which we're giving away 15 of the best Australian children's booksfor just $2.30 with the paper.

Grab the token inside today's paper and take it to any participating newsagency, Woolworths and IGA to take home this Mem Fox classic.

Keep collecting them every day until next Sunday.

Coming up with the Gladstone Observer tomorrow is Pig the Pug.

Here are the 15 books to collect:

Sunday, July 23 - Possum Magic + Collector's Case (The Sunday Mail/The Sunday Telegraph)

Monday, July 24 - The Wonky Donkey (Gladstone Observer )

Tuesday, July 25 - Piranhas Don't Eat Bananas (Gladstone Observer )

Wednesday, July 26 - Time for Bed (Gladstone Observer )

Thursday, July 27 - I Went Walking (Gladstone Observer )

Friday, July 28 - Wilfred Gordon McDonald Partridge (Gladstone Observer )

Saturday, July 29 - Pig the Pug (Gladstone Observer )

Sunday, July 30 - The Very Cranky Bear (The Sunday Mail/The Sunday Telegraph)

Monday, July 31 - There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Mozzie (Gladstone Observer )

Tuesday, August 1 - This & That (Gladstone Observer )

Wednesday, August 2 - Tales from the Gum Tree (Gladstone Observer )

Thursday, August 3 - The Magic Hat (Gladstone Observer )

Friday, August 4 - Pig the Fibber (Gladstone Observer )

Saturday, August 5 - Waltzing Matilda (Gladstone Observer )

Sunday, August 6 - Wombat Stew (The Sunday Mail/The Sunday Telegraph)

Collect your books from participating newsagencies, Woolworths and IGAs. For more information, head to www.greataussie stories.com.au.