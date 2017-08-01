Great Australian Storybook Collection: There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Mozzie

IF IT'S Aussie humour you want, then tilt your Akubra out of your eyes because it's right here with today's paper.

There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Mozzie is a true-blue version of the old classic where said lady wolfs down a fly and whole herd of other animals right behind it, in an attempt to catch the animal she swallowed prior.

Needless to say, the already-hilarious story gets even more funny when it's smothered in Australian humour in this version. It's is a must-read for every family.

And the best part, its's only $2.30 with the paper today as part of our Great Australian Storybook Collection.

There are 15 of the nation's favourite books to collect and the promotion ends Sunday August 6.

Grab tomorrow's Gladstone Observer for your copy of This & That.

Here are the 15 books to collect:

Sunday 23 July - Possum Magic + Collector's Case (The Sunday Mail/The Sunday Telegraph)

Monday 24 July - The Wonky Donkey (Gladstone Observer )

Tuesday 25 July - Piranha's Don't Eat Bananas (Gladstone Observer )

Wednesday 26 July - Time for Bed (Gladstone Observer )

Thursday 27 July - I Went Walking (Gladstone Observer )

Friday 28 July - Wilfred Gordon McDonald Partridge (Gladstone Observer )

Saturday 29 July - Pig the Pug (Gladstone Observer )

Sunday 30 July - The Very Cranky Bear (The Sunday Mail/The Sunday Telegraph)

Monday 31 July - There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Mozzie (Gladstone Observer )

Tuesday 1 August - This & That (Gladstone Observer )

Wednesday 2 August - Tales from the Gum Tree (Gladstone Observer ) *Warwick change to The Courier-Mail

Thursday 3 August - The Magic Hat (Gladstone Observer )

Friday 4 August - Pig the Fibber (Gladstone Observer )

Saturday 5 August - Waltzing Matilda (Gladstone Observer )

Sunday 6 August - Wombat Stew (The Sunday Mail/The Sunday Telegraph)

Collect your books from participating newsagencies, Woolworths and IGAs.

For more information on the books, head to www.greataussie stories.com.au.