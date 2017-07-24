Great Australian Storybook Collection: The Wonky Donkey

Use the token inside today's paper to grab your bonus copy of the Australian classic book The Wonky Donkey for just $2.30.

IN THE news today, a honky-tonky wonky donkey has hundreds of Gladstone kids in stitches!

Well, at least he will if you use the token inside today's paper to grab your bonus copy of the Australian classic book The Wonky Donkey for just $2.30.

It marks the second book in our Great Australian Storybook Collection promotion and we've got another 13 lined up over the next two weeks.

This picture book, written by Craig Smith and illustrated by Katz Cowley, will appeal to kids of all ages and parents will likely have a chuckle too.

It's hard not to love the poor three-legged donkey with one eye and a love of country music, and as he encounters funny situations along his journey and with rhyming lyrics holding the story together, it's an entertaining read.

Yesterday was the launch of the storybook promotion with a FREE copy of Possum Magic and a collector's case with The Sunday Mail/Sunday Telegraph. Get your Piranha's Don't Eat Bananas token inside tomorrow's Gladstone Observer.

Here are the 15 books to collect:

Sunday 23 July - Possum Magic + Collector's Case (The Sunday Mail/The Sunday Telegraph)

Monday 24 July - The Wonky Donkey (Gladstone Observer)

Tuesday 25 July - Piranha's Don't Eat Bananas (Gladstone Observer)

Wednesday 26 July - Time for Bed (Gladstone Observer)

Thursday 27 July - I Went Walking (Gladstone Observer)

Friday 28 July - Wilfred Gordon McDonald Partridge (Gladstone Observer)

Saturday 29 July - Pig the Pug (Gladstone Observer)

Sunday 30 July - The Very Cranky Bear (The Sunday Mail/The Sunday Telegraph)

Monday 31 July - There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Mozzie (Gladstone Observer)

Tuesday 1 August - This & That (Gladstone Observer)

Wednesday 2 August - Tales from the Gum Tree (Gladstone Observer)

Thursday 3 August - The Magic Hat (Gladstone Observer)

Friday 4 August - Pig the Fibber (Gladstone Observer)

Saturday 5 August - Waltzing Matilda (Gladstone Observer)

Sunday 6 August - Wombat Stew (The Sunday Mail/The Sunday Telegraph)

Collect your books from participating newsagencies, Woolworths and IGAs. Head to www.greataussiestories. com.au for information.