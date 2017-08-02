25°
Great Australian Storybook Collection: Tales from the Gumtree

2nd Aug 2017

THERE is arguably no cuter duo than the teeny-tiny gumnut babies, Snugglepot and Cuddlepie.

Even their names are enough to make you feel all warm and fuzzy.

Join them as they discover the Australian bush with butterfly rides, boating escapades and a surprise moonlight pageant in Tales From the Gum Tree.

Written by Jane Massam and illustrated by Caroline Keys, this picture book is an extension to the late May Gibbs' gumnut babies collection.

Celebrating 100 years since we first met Gibbs' classic characters, there has never been a better time to introduce these bare-bum cuties to your children, and get back into the family favourite yourself.

Get a copy for just $2.30 with The Observer today as part of our Great Australian Storybook Collection.

There are 15 of the nation's favourite books to collect and the promotion ends this Sunday.

Tomorrow's book is The Magic Hat. Here are the 15 books to collect:

Collect your books from participating newsagencies, Woolworths and IGAs. For more information, head to http://www.greataussiestories.com.au.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  bedtime stories children great australian storybook collection parenting reading storybooks

