26°
News

Great Australian Storybook Collection: Take a walk in his shoes

27th Jul 2017 7:52 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HOLD on to your children tight, but be sure to let their imaginations run wild.

Today's book follows the trail of a young boy as he encounters a variety of animals - blue, green, red and brown - and it's sure to get those little creative minds buzzing.

Get I Went Walking for just $2.30 with the paper today as part of our Great Australian Storybook Collection.

This rhyming storybook by Sue Williams will have your kids singing along to the repetitive stanzas by the second page.

There are 15 books in total to collect every day until next Sunday.

Coming up with the Gladstone Observer tomorrow is Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge, a Mem Fox classic.

Here are the 15 books to collect:

  • Sunday, July 23 - Possum Magic + Collector's Case (The Sunday Mail/The Sunday Telegraph)
  • Monday, July 24 - The Wonky Donkey (Gladstone Observer )
  • Tuesday, July 25 - Piranhas Don't Eat Bananas (Gladstone Observer )
  • Wednesday, July 26 - Time for Bed (Gladstone Observer )
  • Thursday, July 27 - I Went Walking (Gladstone Observer )
  • Friday, July 28 - Wilfred Gordon McDonald Partridge (Gladstone Observer )
  • Saturday, July 29 - Pig the Pug (Gladstone Observer )
  • Sunday, July 30 - The Very Cranky Bear (The Sunday Mail/The Sunday Telegraph)
  • Monday, July 31 - There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Mozzie (Gladstone Observer )
  • Tuesday, August 1 - This & That (Gladstone Observer )
  • Wednesday, August 2 - Tales from the Gum Tree (Gladstone Observer )
  • Thursday, August 3 - The Magic Hat (Gladstone Observer )
  • Friday, August 4 - Pig the Fibber (Gladstone Observer )
  • Saturday, August 5 - Waltzing Matilda (Gladstone Observer )
  • Sunday, August 6 - Wombat Stew (The Sunday Mail/The Sunday Telegraph)

Collect your books from participating newsagencies, Woolworths and IGAs. For more information, head to www.greataussie stories.com.au.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  great australian storybook collection

BREAKING: Police issue missing man alert, find submerged car

BREAKING: Police issue missing man alert, find submerged car

Queensland Police have issued a media alert relating to the missing Gladstone man after discovering a car submerged underwater at Toolooa Bends Boat Ramp.

Canavan's fate in High Court's hands after citizenship bungle

FUTURE IN DOUBT: Senator Matt Canavan addresses the media earlier this year while Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd (left) looks on.

Dual citizenship claims another scalp.

Paramedics take man who overestimated his abilities to hospital

Paramedics were called to the GRC building last night after a man injured his leg in a misjudged stunt.

Paramedics called to GRC after a man injured leg in misjudged stunt.

Gladstone plumber recognised on state stage

RECOGNITION: Construction Skills Queensland's Stacey Ozolins with Jesse Dennis from SE Plumbing, who was runner-up in the Merv Harris Memorial Award.

Local plumber runner up in Master Plumbers' awards

Local Partners

Trinity College plans to move primary campus

Local school officially opens their $2 million building.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Gladstone City Eisteddfod event program hot off the press

NEARLY HERE: Gladstone Eisteddfod's Beth Jones, Pauline Newman and Heidi Johnson prepare this year's event program.

Organisers prepare for release of the 2017 event program.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Mum spotted on Google Earth 18 months after death

A woman has said she couldn’t believe her eyes after spotting her mum on Google Street View — more than 18 months after she died.

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

AN ACTION franchise comes to its epic conclusion.

The Bachelor: Will farting be the key to Matty J's heart?

I don’t know what emotion this is.

MATTY J’s return as The Bachelor was sullied on the first night.

The Voice's Judah Kelly lays down first album in 10 days

IN TUNE: Former Ipswich resident Judah Kelly nicknamed "King Judah" won this year's series of The Voice Australia.

Judah Kelly announces national tour

Great Australian Storybook Collection: Time for Bed

Kids will drift off to sleep.

MOVIE REVIEW: War for the Planet of the Apes

A scene from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

Andy Serkis monkeys around with Apocalypse Now.

Ninja Warrior airs clips of dead contestant Johann Ofner

Johann Ofner has been identified as the man shot dead in an incident in the Brisbane CBD this afternoon

He was killed before the series went to air.

EXCELLENT PLACE TO START!

55 Pashley Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 Offers Above...

Looking to get a start in the property market? Need a place to easily call your own? Look no further. This three bedroom home has plenty of scope for the new owner...

Deceiving from the street but step inside...

44 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

You will be amazed at the hidden gems this property has to offer. From the outside this home may look like all the others but the yellow front door leads you into...

Your very own private retreat is waiting...

16 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 1 $349,000

This stunning property is secluded at the end of a cul-de-sac and offers the new owners endless possibilities. There is scope for great side access and room for...

Huge Shed, Double Carport and Private Entertaining!

33 Hansen Crescent, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 6 $240,000

If room for your cars/boat/caravan or trailers is what you have been looking for this property is a must see! The 4 bay shed powered shed plus a large undercover...

WELCOME TO YOUR OWN SLICE OF PARADISE!

145 Yalkarra Crescent, Wurdong Heights 4680

House 4 2 4 $629,000

If you have been waiting for a home that ticks all the boxes this is it! Only 15 minutes' drive to the CBD the list of features that this home has to offer is...

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $260,000

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE YOUR CBD APARTMENT

76/19 Roseberry Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 1 1 1 AUCTION

This fantastic apartment is only a few years old and would suit the astute investor or professional person wanting a great location with views and a secured...

Enviable Location and Lifestyle with a Quality Family Home

23 Wyndam Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 2 4 Auction 5th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to the market this exceptional property. Perfectly situated on a generous and well maintained landscaped 900m2...

Calling all first home buyers!!

102 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 1 $165,000

This much loved; easy care home is situated on a 630m2 block with established gardens, side access, spacious outdoor entertaining area and garden shed. Inside...

GREAT LOCATION IN LEAFY SUBURB!

36 Boyne Crescent, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 1 $179,000

This four bedroom home is situated in a quiet leafy area of West Gladstone that is very handy to schools, shopping and transport. There are child care facilities...

Beers, spirits and 131 years of history up for grabs

The 131-year-old General Gordon Hotel is on the market with all of its quirks included.

Pub with good beer and "lovely food” for sale 20 minutes from town

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.