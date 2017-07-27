Great Australian Storybook Collection: Take a walk in his shoes

HOLD on to your children tight, but be sure to let their imaginations run wild.

Today's book follows the trail of a young boy as he encounters a variety of animals - blue, green, red and brown - and it's sure to get those little creative minds buzzing.

Get I Went Walking for just $2.30 with the paper today as part of our Great Australian Storybook Collection.

This rhyming storybook by Sue Williams will have your kids singing along to the repetitive stanzas by the second page.

There are 15 books in total to collect every day until next Sunday.

Coming up with the Gladstone Observer tomorrow is Wilfrid Gordon McDonald Partridge, a Mem Fox classic.

Here are the 15 books to collect:

Sunday, July 23 - Possum Magic + Collector's Case (The Sunday Mail/The Sunday Telegraph)

Monday, July 24 - The Wonky Donkey (Gladstone Observer )

Tuesday, July 25 - Piranhas Don't Eat Bananas (Gladstone Observer )

Wednesday, July 26 - Time for Bed (Gladstone Observer )

Thursday, July 27 - I Went Walking (Gladstone Observer )

Friday, July 28 - Wilfred Gordon McDonald Partridge (Gladstone Observer )

Saturday, July 29 - Pig the Pug (Gladstone Observer )

Sunday, July 30 - The Very Cranky Bear (The Sunday Mail/The Sunday Telegraph)

Monday, July 31 - There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Mozzie (Gladstone Observer )

Tuesday, August 1 - This & That (Gladstone Observer )

Wednesday, August 2 - Tales from the Gum Tree (Gladstone Observer )

Thursday, August 3 - The Magic Hat (Gladstone Observer )

Friday, August 4 - Pig the Fibber (Gladstone Observer )

Saturday, August 5 - Waltzing Matilda (Gladstone Observer )

Sunday, August 6 - Wombat Stew (The Sunday Mail/The Sunday Telegraph)

Collect your books from participating newsagencies, Woolworths and IGAs. For more information, head to www.greataussie stories.com.au.