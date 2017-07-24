Great Australian Storybook Collection: Piranhas Don't Eat Bananas

POPULAR: Piranhas Don't Eat Bananas is just $2.30 with today's Gladstone Observer.

PREVIOUSLY: Great Australian Storybook Collection: The Wonky Donkey

TRYING to get your friends and family to eat fruit and vegetables can be difficult and Brian the piranha is quickly learning it.

He's up against centuries of tradition as he attempts to introduce beans and peas and bananas and more healthy goodies into their diet, but his friends aren't so convinced.

Find out what happens in this hilarious Aussie children's book, Piranhas Don't Eat Bananas, when you grab a copy for just $2.30 with the paper today.

This is the third book in our Great Australian Storybook Collection and there are 15 in total to collect over the next two weeks.

The Great Australian Storybook Collection: Collect all 15.

Coming up with the Gladstone Observer tomorrow is Time for Bed.

Here are the 15 books to collect:

Sunday 23 July - Possum Magic + Collector's Case (The Sunday Mail/The Sunday Telegraph)

Monday 24 July - The Wonky Donkey (Gladstone Observer )

Tuesday 25 July - Piranha's Don't Eat Bananas (Gladstone Observer )

Wednesday 26 July - Time for Bed (Gladstone Observer )

Thursday 27 July - I Went Walking (Gladstone Observer )

Friday 28 July - Wilfred Gordon McDonald Partridge (Gladstone Observer )

Saturday 29 July - Pig the Pug (Gladstone Observer )

Sunday 30 July - The Very Cranky Bear (The Sunday Mail/The Sunday Telegraph)

Monday 31 July - There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Mozzie (Gladstone Observer )

Tuesday 1 August - This & That (Gladstone Observer )

Wednesday 2 August - Tales from the Gum Tree (Gladstone Observer )

Thursday 3 August - The Magic Hat (Gladstone Observer )

Friday 4 August - Pig the Fibber (Gladstone Observer )

Saturday 5 August - Waltzing Matilda (Gladstone Observer )

Sunday 6 August - Wombat Stew (The Sunday Mail/The Sunday Telegraph)

Collect your books from participating newsagencies, Woolworths and IGAs. For more information, head to www.greataussie stories.com.au.