Great Australian Storybook Collection: Is this the crankiest pug around?

1st Aug 2017 7:02 AM
Rowan Hunnam

MEET Pig. He's probably the grumpiest pug there is, and he's not one for sharing toys with other dogs.

His eyes are super bulgy which accentuates his constant temper-tantrum state, but after landing himself in a full body cast he finally learns his lesson to not be so selfish.

If you didn't already love pugs, then you're about to after reading this Aaron Blabey classic.

Get it for just $2.30 with today's paper as part of our Great Australian Storybook Collection.

There are 15 of the nation's favourite books to collect and the promotion ends Sunday, August 6.

Grab tomorrow's Sunday Mail/Sunday Telegraph for your copy of The Very Cranky Bear.

Here are the 15 books to collect:

- Sunday, July 23 - Possum Magic + Collector's Case (The Sunday Mail/The Sunday Telegraph)

- Monday, July 24 - The Wonky Donkey (Gladstone Observer)

- Tuesday, July 25 - Piranhas Don't Eat Bananas (Gladstone Observer)

- Wednesday, July 26 - Time for Bed (Gladstone Observer)

- Thursday, July 27 - I Went Walking (Gladstone Observer)

- Friday, July 28 - Wilfred Gordon McDonald Partridge (Gladstone Observer)

- Saturday, July 29 - Pig the Pug (Gladstone Observer)

- Sunday, July 30 - The Very Cranky Bear (The Sunday Mail/The Sunday Telegraph)

- Monday, July 31 - There was an Old Lady who Swallowed a Mozzie (Gladstone Observer)

- Tuesday, August 1 - This & That (Gladstone Observer)

- Wednesday, August 2 - Tales from the Gum Tree (Gladstone Observer)

- Thursday, August 3 - The Magic Hat (Gladstone Observer)

- Friday, August 4 - Pig the Fibber (Gladstone Observer)

- Saturday, August 5 - Waltzing Matilda (Gladstone Observer)

- Sunday, August 6 - Wombat Stew (The Sunday Mail/The Sunday Telegraph)

Collect your books from participating newsagencies, Woolworths and IGAs.

For more information, head to www.greataussie stories.com.au.

Topics:  bedtime stories children great australian storybook collection parenting reading storybooks

