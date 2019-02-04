Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rules Beach residents will soon benefit from higher quality mobile reception.
Rules Beach residents will soon benefit from higher quality mobile reception.
News

'Great achievement': Rules Beach mobile coverage to improve

4th Feb 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW mobile base station will improve coverage for residents at Rules Beach.

Rules Beach was identified as a key site under the Priority Locations Round of the Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot Program.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the announcement was positive for the area's locals and businesses.

"New mobile coverage for the town of Rules Beach is a great achievement,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"We are on track to improve mobile phone coverage and competition right across regional and remote Australia, including along major transport routes, small communities and in locations prone to experiencing natural disasters.”

The program's priority locations were selected on the basis of poor or non-existent mobile coverage and upgrades at all 125 sites are expected to be delivered within the year.

Minister for Regional Services, Local Government and Decentralisation Bridget McKenzie said rounds one and two of the program would deliver new coverage to 32,000 homes and businesses across 86,000sq km.

mobile black spot mobile black spot program mobile coverage mobile phone coverage rules beach
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Kmart relaunch date confirmed as upgrade continues

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Kmart relaunch date confirmed as upgrade continues

    Business KMART has revealed when its Gladstone store will relaunch with a new look.

    This local scout's honour in undeniable

    premium_icon This local scout's honour in undeniable

    News The 18-year-old will operate under Queen Elizabeth II's patronage.

    • 4th Feb 2019 1:06 PM
    Health survey finds just 25% happy with libido

    premium_icon Health survey finds just 25% happy with libido

    Health Health, well-being survey's surprising results.

    • 4th Feb 2019 11:30 AM
    Why council workers will come knocking today

    premium_icon Why council workers will come knocking today

    Council News GLADSTONE Regional Council officers will begin going door-to-door.