'Great achievement': Rules Beach mobile coverage to improve

Rules Beach residents will soon benefit from higher quality mobile reception.

Rules Beach residents will soon benefit from higher quality mobile reception.

A NEW mobile base station will improve coverage for residents at Rules Beach.

Rules Beach was identified as a key site under the Priority Locations Round of the Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot Program.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the announcement was positive for the area's locals and businesses.

"New mobile coverage for the town of Rules Beach is a great achievement,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"We are on track to improve mobile phone coverage and competition right across regional and remote Australia, including along major transport routes, small communities and in locations prone to experiencing natural disasters.”

The program's priority locations were selected on the basis of poor or non-existent mobile coverage and upgrades at all 125 sites are expected to be delivered within the year.

Minister for Regional Services, Local Government and Decentralisation Bridget McKenzie said rounds one and two of the program would deliver new coverage to 32,000 homes and businesses across 86,000sq km.