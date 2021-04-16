Menu
Police resume search for a man missing in Moreton Bay
News

Grave fears for boatie missing in Moreton Bay

by Cormac Pearson
16th Apr 2021 8:55 AM
The search is continuing for a fisherman who went missing on Wednesday with fears the man fell off his boat in Moreton Bay.

Police have been searching for 26-year-old Trent Riley for two days after his small aluminium boat was discovered driving uncontrolled with no one on board.

The search resumed this morning at 5.30 with more than 10 vessels.

Water Police with the assistance of Volunteer Marine Rescue, helicopters and the Coast Guard will resume their search for missing 26-year-old Brisbane man Trent Riley, believed to have fallen off a boat in Moreton Bay
The search continues for missing 26-year-old Brisbane man Trent Riley.
Mr Riley's phone and fishing rod were not located on the boat when it was found.

Police say Trent was wearing a long sleeved grey fishing shirt, black jeans, black shoes and a bucket hat.

Fishermen in the area are puzzled with the disappearance and say the conditions were close to perfect on the day he went missing.

 

A number of vessels have been involved in the search for Trent Riley. Picture: 9 News Queensland
missing boatie moreton bay search and rescue trent riley

