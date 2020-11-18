‘Grave concern’ as missing Boyne man’s boat and car found

GLADSTONE POLICE have "grave concern" for missing Boyne Island man Craig Gordon, after they recently found his car and boat.

Gladstone Patrol inspector Darren Somerville said Mr Gordon, 62, was going on a recreational trip to Sea Hill, on the north end of Curtis Island, when he lost contact with his family last Friday.

Today, Queensland Police will search the Port Alma area for the man.

"As far as we know he was a very experienced mariner, he has a number of boats and he works in the maritime industry," Mr Somerville said.

Missing Boyne Island man Craig Gordon.

Mr Somerville said police located Mr Gordon's vessel at Balaclava Island, near the top end of Curtis Island and his car and boat trailer at Gladstone Marina boat ramp yesterday.

Mr Somerville described the boat in "fine condition with some water in it".

"We are very concerned if Mr Gordon has made it to land, there is a possibility he could still be alive however if he didn't make it to land and is in the water, it is fairly grave," he said.

Mr Somerville said it was not out of character for Mr Gordon to visit the area by himself.

Gladstone Patrol inspector Darren Somerville

"It was out of character he didn't return and didn't contact (his wife)," he said.

Mr Somerville said Gladstone Water Police, Maritime Safety Queensland, Volunteer Marine Rescue, Boating and Fisheries, and RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue have been involved in the extensive search.

Craig Gordon’s car and boat trailer were found at Gladstone Marina boat ramp yesterday.

"At any one time we have five vessels searching," he said.

"Last night an aircraft with heat seeking equipment was tasked to fly over Balaclava Island however was unable to locate the man."

A RACQ Capricorn Rescue spokesman said crew members sighted Mr Gordon's 4.6m vessel at the northern end of Balaclava Island, after searching extensively along the tributaries of the Fitzroy River.

The spokesperson said the area was known to be inhabited by crocodiles.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to perform an extensive aerial search from the Emu Park area to Port Alma in search of a missing Boyne Island man Craig Gordon

Crew members also sighted various fishing equipment, an esky, Jerry can, and lifejackets located in the mangroves.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002379168 within the online suspicious activity form.