'Grateful': Jet ski winner quick to take prize for a spin

HOOKED: Kris Chant, pictured with wife Nicola, won the major prize draw for seniors on day two of the 2019 Boyne Tannum HookUp, at Boyne Island's Bray Park. Matt Taylor GLA040519BTHUN

IT was a rush to the main stage at the Boyne Tannum HookUp on Saturday night for Kris and Nicola Chant after Kris's name was announced as the winner of the major prize.

Standing towards the back of the thousands of people who gathered at Bray Park, Mr Chant said he did not hear his name called.

"One of my friends yelled out I'd won," he said.

"I was straight to the stage, but my wife Nicola beat me down there; she had the ticket electronically on her phone."

By 11am today the father of two was about to launch his prize, a Yamaha VX Deluxe Waverunner, into the Boyne River for its first spin.

He planned to see his friends, who travelled from the Gold Coast and Toowoomba to compete in the HookUp, who were fishing on boats in the river.

He hoped to catch a fish big enough to return for the HookUp's afternoon weigh-in.

"We're stoked, it's awesome," Mr Chant said.

"Absolutely we'll be keeping it.

"The first thing my daughters said was 'let's go buy a tube so we can go tubing'."

Mr Chant moved to Tannum Sands with his wife and daughters, Maggie, 10, and Steve, 12, in 2009, and the family has entered the fishing competition every year since.

This is the first major prize the family has won.

"I'd just like to say I'm very grateful and thankful," he said.

"I love (the HookUp) especially everything they do for kids."