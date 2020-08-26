Menu
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Pictured here is GARG President, Judy Whicker with some of the staff from Gladstone Hospital Ward 1, Bec, Leanne, Shelley, Sally, Norma and Ange.
‘Grateful’: Hospital’s donation helps saves animals

Eilish Massie
Eilish Massie
26th Aug 2020 3:28 PM
A HOSPITAL’S donation will make life easier for an animal rescue group after staff raised more than $200 for the organisation.

Gladstone Animal Rescue Group recently received $210 from Gladstone Hospital after Ward 1 nursing staff had a Pyjama day for a dollar donation.

President Judy Whicker said GARG was very grateful for the donation and the money would go a long way.

“Every little bit of money helps us save animals,” Ms Whicker said.

Ms Whicker said it was the first time the hospital had donated to the group.

“Each year they choose a different charity to donate, we were very grateful to be selected this time,” she said.

“It was lovely, it just came out of the blue.”

Ms Whicker said the money would go towards vet treatments, kitty litter, desexing and microchipping.

Ms Whicker said since COVID-19, pet adoptions had been going well for the group.

“We are very happy with the ways things are going at the moment,” she said.

“We haven’t been getting a lot of dogs through the pound and people are picking them up.”

Ms Whicker said cat adoptions had also tripled in the past month.

Gladstone Animal Rescue was also offering $60 off cat desexing if people go to Harbour City Veterinary Surgery.

