REVEALED: Big changes coming for two local sporting clubs

TENNIS BOOST: Abhinav Singh at the Gladstone Junior Development Series in July earlier this year.

TENNIS BOOST: Abhinav Singh at the Gladstone Junior Development Series in July earlier this year. Matt Taylor GLA210718TENN

REFURBISHED tennis courts and a new golf driving range are set to benefit Gladstone's sporting community, thanks to state funding grants handed out last week.

Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association and Gladstone Golf Club will benefit from more than $285,000 in funding as part of round seven of the Get Playing Places and Spaces program.

Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association will receive $135,876 to upgrade their tennis courts, while $150,000 is being handed to Gladstone Golf Club to upgrade an existing fairway and construct a new driving range.

State Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher welcomed the funding for his electorate.

"This funding is exciting news for these groups and allows them to fund projects that would otherwise have been out of reach," he said.

"Golf is an activity that can be enjoyed by the young and not so young and is a very healthy activity for Gladstone residents to have available and tennis is a wonderful activity for children and adults alike.

"It is wonderful to see Gladstone groups receiving funding that will allow them to improve the services they provide."

More than $13 million has been handed out state-wide as part of the Queensland Government initiative designed to help develop infrastructure for local communities.