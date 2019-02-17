Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EMERGENCY crews are working to contain a bushfire burning near Toolooa St and Gladstone Benaraby Rd.
EMERGENCY crews are working to contain a bushfire burning near Toolooa St and Gladstone Benaraby Rd. Alistair Brightman
News

Grassfire burning near Toolooa St

Sarah Barnham
by
17th Feb 2019 3:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY crews are working to contain a bushfire burning near Toolooa St and Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire, which broke out overnight.

Heavy smoke is affecting surrounding areas, including Toolooa and South Gladstone.

Residents should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Jailed man in 22 hour lock down for 'his own safety'

    premium_icon Jailed man in 22 hour lock down for 'his own safety'

    News A GLADSTONE man who had to be under a 22 hour lock down in jail is set to be released on parole next month.

    Courier driver comes to the aid of women after head-on crash

    premium_icon Courier driver comes to the aid of women after head-on crash

    News Courier driver comes to the aid of young women after head-on crash

    JOBS: How to become involved in ED construction

    premium_icon JOBS: How to become involved in ED construction

    News Woollam Constructions to hold contractor information evening.

    The 'Boy from Gladstone' returns with his latest show

    premium_icon The 'Boy from Gladstone' returns with his latest show

    News 'I'm so looking forward to showing Gladstone my new show.'