Grassfire burning near Toolooa St

EMERGENCY crews are working to contain a bushfire burning near Toolooa St and Gladstone Benaraby Rd. Alistair Brightman

Firefighters are working to contain the fire, which broke out overnight.

Heavy smoke is affecting surrounding areas, including Toolooa and South Gladstone.

Residents should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.