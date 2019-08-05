'Grass roots of racing': Kart club celebrates 40 years

Gladstone Kart Club treasurer Darren Tiley, committee member Brad Fleetwood and president Greg Smith are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the club.

WHEN Brad Fleetwood was four years old he would sit on his father's lap as he raced around the dirt track that was the Gladstone Go Kart course.

Four decades later Mr Fleetwood still spends plenty of time at the now bitumen go kart course as a committee member and former vice president of Gladstone Kart Club.

The club celebrated turning 40 on July 27 - the date the committee had its first official meeting in 1979. Two years later the club would finish constructing its track before hosting a number of impressive events.

President Greg Smith said the club started with a group of men from Queensland Alumina Limited.

"Karting was taking off back in the day, there was a bunch of guys they all worked for QAL and they were all on a crew and went 'We should go go-karting' and they formed a committee,” Mr Smith said.

"They got allotted an amount of land and ploughed a track into it.”

The course is known by go-karters around Australia for its twists, peaks and troughs.

The club has hosted some significant events over the years including the national titles in 1997.

"The bitumen track was only two years old then, that was the biggest meet we've ever had here,” Mr Fleetwood said.

"There were a few state titles since then.”

They've also played host to a number of V8 Supercar drivers including Mark Winterbottom, Will Davidson, Tim Slade and Jack Perkins.

Mr Smith pointed out go-karting was where most race car drivers began.

"This is the grass roots of racing,” he said.

"Whether it be Formula One, V8 Supercars - they all start here.

"So many of them you are familiar with because you've gone to the track and they were racing.”

Treasurer Darren Tiley said meeting like-minded people was one of the best parts of the sport.

"We always have good times at the club and get along well,” Mr Tiley said.

Mr Smith said one of the biggest changes over the 40 years was the safety and standardisation of the sport.

"You can't change a lot with your engine, it's all very equal so at the end of the day it's creating a family sport where you're putting an equal kart on the track,” he said.

Mr Fleetwood said how they look after the karts also changed.

"Back when (my dad) was racing you change tyre pressure, you change sprockets that was about it,” he said.

They all hope the club would have a long prosperous future.

"It's always going to be a great sport to be attached to, I'd just like to see a few more people at it,” Mr Smith said.

"My daughter is three and a half and she's already asking me when she's getting her go kart,” Mr Fleetwood said.