Grass roots music festival to keep Agnes artists on air

HELPER: Nahm Ism is one of the residents who volunteer their time to independent radio station Aggie 88FM.

AN INDEPENDENT Agnes Water radio station is hoping to raise money to keep it going and ideally to progress.

Station Aggie 88 was started by Anthony Bonney on a trial basis 10 months ago to help local musicians thrive.

The volunteer-led channel broadcasts local music and community notices on 88.0 FM, and Mr Bonney said it needed funds.

"The computer we're using right now is my work computer for another business ... we did have a laptop but the laptop died and we didn't have enough funds to buy a new one,” Mr Bonney said.

A grassroots local music festival on Sunday will raise money to go towards upgrading the "very limited” equipment at the station.

"My father's actually a radio engineer so he helped me out a lot with setting up the station and getting the signal out,” Mr Bonney said.

"We've got a low-power licence so the transmission range isn't very far at all but it does encompass Agnes Water.

"I've got some people that are volunteering their time coming in to do announcing in the morning and evening.”

He said the goal was to increase transmission reach and advance the radio channel's standing enough to gain sponsorship and eventually create paid employment.

"There's a couple of hundred listeners at the moment and that's pretty solid for just 10 months,” Mr Bonney said.

"We do requests on Monday nights and we've got a phone number now for the station.”

A musician himself, he said one year ago he spent more than $10,000 to buy a broadcasting licence and was "pretty much broke after that”.

"It cost quite a lot of money to obtain the licence but that's one of the things you do to get your passion going,” Mr Bonney said.

"I run a local jam at my place every week and quite a number of musicians have come through.

"Some are just beginners, some are seasoned musicians ... and everyone's sort of struggling to get their art out there.

"Musicians don't make a lot of money so I'm trying to help.”

Sunday's festival will showcase local performers and raise money for Aggie 88 through $15 ticket sales at the door.

It will run from 2pm until late at Agnes Water's Discovery Coast Sport and Recreation Association centre and will include a raffle, food vendors and jumping castle.