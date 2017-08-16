Grass fire near airport has crews back-burning

HAZY AFTERNOON: A firefighter emerges from smoke near Red Rover Rd at Callemondah.

BUSHFIRE season continued in earnest today as fire crews were called out to Callemondah to extinguish a grass fire on Red Rover Rd behind Gladstone Airport.

The fire was was emitting a large amount of smoke.

Emergency services were notified by a caller from Gladstone Airport and at least one call to Triple Zero was placed around 1.15pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed no homes were under threat at any point, and fire crews were conducting extensive back-burning of the area to prevent further blazes.

The area in question was close to rail road tracks and difficult to access.

Just one crew remained at the scene as of 3.30pm to monitor the controlled burn, which was ongoing within containment lines as of 7.30pm.