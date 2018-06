Barney Point is alight from a number of grass fires

Barney Point is alight from a number of grass fires

FIRE crews have extinguished a number of grass fires on Brisbane Street at Barney Point this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services got the call at 10am.

A QFES spokeswoman said three parts of the area were alight.

Barney Point is alight from a grass fire

"The crew has successfully put out one of the the three but they are working hard to get them out as soon as they can," she said.

Drivers are warned to be cautious of the smoke.