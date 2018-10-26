Menu
FIRE: A grass fire flared up south of Miriam Vale on the Bruce Highway.
Grass fire at Colosseum near the Bruce Highway

Mark Zita
by
26th Oct 2018 6:49 PM | Updated: 6:49 PM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are attending a grass fire near the Bruce Highway at Colosseum.

The fire, which is near Logan Road, broke out earlier today.

Firefighters are conducting backburning in order to contain the blaze, and residents may be affected by smoke haze.

Motorists are also urged to drive to the conditions.

There is currently no threat to residents at this time, but they are urged to contact 000 if the situation changes.

