Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

UPDATE: Grass fire comes within metres of New Auckland homes

CLOSE CALL: The aftermath of the grass fire at a New Auckland estate.
CLOSE CALL: The aftermath of the grass fire at a New Auckland estate. Chris Lees
Andrew Thorpe
by

10:40AM: THE GRASS fire which broke out near homes at the corner of Springbrook Terrace and Cradle Drive has been extinguished.

The flames came within metres of one property on Springbrook Terrace, however the scene has now been made safe and fire crews have left the scene.

Some children in the area were reportedly spoken to about fire safety.

 

 

10.07AM: A GRASS fire has broken out close to homes in a New Auckland estate.

Two fire crews are heading to the corner of Springbrook Terrace and Cradle Drive after a 000 call was placed shortly after 9.45am.

Smoke and flames coming from the scene are visible from a fair distance away.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

Topics:  gladstone fire

Gladstone Observer
Relief in sight for 'long-suffering' Gladstone landlords

Relief in sight for 'long-suffering' Gladstone landlords

WHEN a Gladstone home owner asks Terry Ryder for advice he says "be patient, things will get better”.

Glenn Butcher named Assistant Minister for Treasury

NEW POSITION: Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher at the opening of the Mount Larcom Community Hub in November.

Gladstone MP will be assisting Deputy Premier Jackie Trad.

New airport cafe offers affordable eats

TAKING OFF: Head cook at the recently opened The Jet Bar, Christie Nunn displays the café's extensive menu with breakfast, brunch and lunch options.

The Jet Bar provides a new venue to visitors and locals.

Man pushes stepson onto concrete, grabs him around the throat

Daniel Gary Sheldrick, 42, pleaded guilty to one domestic violence charge of assault occasioning bodily harm and eight charges of contravention of a police protection notice in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Daniel Gary Sheldrick, 42, pleaded guilty to domestic violence.

Local Partners