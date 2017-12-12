UPDATE: Grass fire comes within metres of New Auckland homes

CLOSE CALL: The aftermath of the grass fire at a New Auckland estate.

CLOSE CALL: The aftermath of the grass fire at a New Auckland estate. Chris Lees

10:40AM: THE GRASS fire which broke out near homes at the corner of Springbrook Terrace and Cradle Drive has been extinguished.

The flames came within metres of one property on Springbrook Terrace, however the scene has now been made safe and fire crews have left the scene.

Some children in the area were reportedly spoken to about fire safety.

10.07AM: A GRASS fire has broken out close to homes in a New Auckland estate.

Two fire crews are heading to the corner of Springbrook Terrace and Cradle Drive after a 000 call was placed shortly after 9.45am.

Smoke and flames coming from the scene are visible from a fair distance away.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.