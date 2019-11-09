Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: Facebook
Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: Facebook
Breaking

Graphic photos of Cooroibah bushfire aftermath

9th Nov 2019 9:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOOSA Council has released the first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend.

Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: Facebook
Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: Facebook

The council posted the images on its Facebook page about 8am today, saying that while an update at 7.25am showed the fire situation had eased, "it is still not safe for residents to return".

Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: facebook
Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: facebook

"A decision will be made later this morning about the possibility of letting some residents back home, after authorities complete their assessments," the post said.

"There is no active fire front at present. However spot fires are occurring, most particularly around the Noosa Banks area.

 

Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: Facebook
Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: Facebook

"Authorities are mapping the fire.

Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: Facebook
Noosa Council's first images in the aftermath of the Cooroibah bushfire that threatened homes this weekend. Picture: Facebook

"At this stage one house has been lost in the Cooroibah area plus a number of sheds."

The council post congratulated the "tremendous effort by over 170 firefighters".

bushfire2019 cooroibah cooroibah bushfire
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Who will be Miss Rockin’ Retro?

        premium_icon Who will be Miss Rockin’ Retro?

        Offbeat ANYONE who’s ever dreamt of being a pin-up girl for a day will have the chance at an event this month.

        Practice managers warn GP shortage to worsen

        premium_icon Practice managers warn GP shortage to worsen

        Health “For some practices now there’s an issue but the biggest thing I think are the...

        Water views entice buyers

        premium_icon Water views entice buyers

        News New report says the Boyne Island and Tannum Sands areas are enticing high-end...

        ‘Dedication’: Winning gardener shares his tips

        premium_icon ‘Dedication’: Winning gardener shares his tips

        News Edible garden, waterwise garden and balcony garden were just a few categories...