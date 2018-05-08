GRAPHIC IMAGES: Throats ripped out of family's pet sheep

MAULED: An Agnes Water family were left horrified after their pet sheep were killed by a lone dog on Monday morning.

MAULED: An Agnes Water family were left horrified after their pet sheep were killed by a lone dog on Monday morning. Ang Clarke

HORRIFIC, just horrific.

That's how Agnes Water mother Ang Clarke described the images of six of her pet sheep, which were mauled by a dog.

Mrs Clarke said in the early hours of Monday morning she and husband Damien were woken by their pet dogs' bark.

At first they fobbed it off, but after the relentless barking went to investigate.

What they found is something they hope no one ever has to witness.

"We jumped in the car and went through the gates to the dog-proof paddock," she said.

"It was pitch black but in the headlights we saw a dog which was trapped in the paddock where our six sheep and two lambs were."

The couple then noticed one of the female sheep dead on the ground.

"We saw more and more of them - they had their necks ripped out," she said.

"Our ram was in the dam - once he hit the water his wool would have absorbed the water and he would have drowned."

The property is 4.8ha (12 acres) and is broken up into paddocks surrounded in dog-proof fencing.

Mrs Clarke said their pet rottweiler and labrador were not able to get through the fences.

In the darkness they chased the dog in the car before it jumped the 1.3m-high fence and escaped.

The couple had owned the sheep for six years and raised them as pets.

It was a lone dog that took the life of the Anderson Way family's pet sheep.

"The dog was tan and brindle in colour and it was someone's pet as it had a reflective collar on," Mrs Clarke said.

"They way it slaughtered the sheep we believe it was a pig or hunting dog - it was in good condition too."

The mother of two said she would not have believed one dog could be so ferocious and do so much damage if she hadn't seen it with her own eyes.

As Monday was the Labour Day public holiday, Mrs Clarke said she was not able to information the council but would be in contact today.

She wants owners of dogs to make sure they know where their animals are at all times.

"No animal should ever be slaughtered like that," she said.

"It's been awful and our son is very upset."

"We won't be getting any more sheep until we know it's safe again - we really thought it was (safe)."

The couple spent Monday digging a mass grave for the pet sheep.

They also rehomed the lamb that was their only sheep to survive the attack.