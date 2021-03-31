Grants up to $12K available for community groups

Community groups across Flynn will be supported by a new Morrison Government program to lower energy costs, support local jobs and help reduce global emissions.

The Powering Communities Program will fund up to 12 projects worth $67,700 in Flynn.

Grants between $5000 and $12,000 will be available to eligible community organisations, with no co-contribution required.

The grant will assist groups to lower their energy bills by installing solar panels or a battery, upgrading air conditioners, hot water systems or a refrigerator with more efficient models, replacing lighting with LEDs or conducting an energy audit.

Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said when not-for-profit groups invested in their community, it helped local economies to grow and supports local jobs.

“Energy bills are often one of the biggest overheads for not-for-profit organisations,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“Whether it’s a sports club, a senior citizens club or a charity group, by helping to reduce power bills, the grants will ease the financial pressure these organisations face so they can better focus on meeting the needs of our local community.”

“We recognise the great work that many community groups across Flynn do and know that many have done it tough during COVID-19.”

Community groups are encouraged to submit an expression of interest to Ken O’Dowd’s office by April 13.

Further information on the program, including eligibility guidelines, is available at business.gov.au or by telephone on 13 28 46.