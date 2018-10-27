Grants to cyclone proof Gladstone homes now open.

WEATHER PROOF: Residents can apply for grants to protect their homes from cyclones.

WEATHER PROOF: Residents can apply for grants to protect their homes from cyclones. Rachael Conaghan

LOW income residents in Gladstone will have the opportunity to apply for grants from the State Government of up to $11,250 to reinforce their homes to better withstand a cyclonic event.

The Household Resilience Program is open to any resident living between Bundaberg to the Queensland-Northern Territory border, who owns or has a mortgage on a property built before 1984, lives in the property and meets income eligibility requirements.

A Cyclone Information Session will be held for Gladstone residents on November 21, while residents in Rockhampton and Yeppoon had the opportunity to hear about the program in sessions held this week.

Housing Minister Mick de Brenni said there had been more than 800 applications for funding, which would be income tested to make sure the money went to those who needed it the most.

"Applicants must live in an eligible cyclone risk area within 50km from the coast and own, or be the mortgagor, of a house built before 1984,” Mr de Brenni said.

"They must live in their home and approved applicants will be required to make a minimum 25 per cent co-contribution towards the program of works on their home.”

Applications will take 1-2 weeks to be assessed for eligibility purposes, and if accepted, household owners must provide quotes for upgrades totalling more than $3300.

People with an income of $50,489 a year for individuals, up to $86,552 a year for a couple with one child are eligible to apply for the scheme.

A spokesperson for Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said further details about where the information session would be held would be given shortly.