BUSINESS BOOST: Students Casey Plumridge and Jack Cathcart with H&R Block Gladstone's Karen Windress, EQIP's Nicole Allison and McCosker's Bob McCosker after EQIP received $4000 plus in funding from Grants For Growth. Matt Taylor GLA081118FUND
Grants help to 'EQIP' high school students

12th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
GLADSTONE EQIP training facility stood out to be nationally recognised for H&R Block's inaugural Grants for Growth initiative.

The scheme was launched to support 20 small businesses around Australia that needed extra funding to drive their commercial enterprise.

The grant was for $4000 in cash, $5000 in H&R Block bookkeeping and accounting services, and $1000 with partner Officeworks.

The businesses had to answer: "What makes you deserving of a grant?"

After meeting strict selection criteria, EQIP was one of the micro or small businesses to be successful.

EQIP operations manager Nicole Allison said the grant would help train high school students during 2019 for employment.

"There are seven programs we are working on for next year and the funding will help to support students participating in them," Ms Allison said.

"One current example of the programs is with McKosker Constructions to give Year 10 students experience in civil constructions."

Gladstone H&R Block representative Karen Windress said the national competition began around the start of the financial year and received many applications.

"For a Gladstone business like EQIP to win this grant, competing with thousands of others and entrepreneurs, is a credit to them," Ms Windress said.

Gladstone Observer

