Grants help kick-start businesses

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher with Brett Newman from Newman Fitness Systems who was awarded a Small Business Entrepreneurs Grant in January.

BRIGHT sparks in Gladstone have received a share in almost $1million in State Government grants to help their businesses get off to a good start.

Minister for Employment and Small Business and Minister for Training and Skills Development Shannon Fentiman said grant recipients ranged from the seller of pre-loved wedding dresses to the creator of an app that will find drivers a car park.

"The great ideas that Queenslanders are coming up with to create their own employment opportunities never cease to amaze me,” Ms Fentiman said.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said it was great to see small businesses from the local community receive a grant.

"Through the Small Business Entrepreneur Grants Program, there is up to $5000 available in matched funding so that small businesses in Gladstone can engage a consultant, advisor or business coach to help them establish and develop their business,” Mr Butcher said.

"We know how important it is to get professional advice and support in those critical early stages of establishing a business, and how essential support to business success.

"The Palaszczuk Government is committed to ensuring that all small business have access to the support they need to start, grow and thrive.

"We know that a strong small business sector means a growing economy that delivers even more jobs for Queensland, creating stronger communities and promoting regional growth.”

The entrepreneurial grants program received more than 400 applications during Round Three, with the successful applicants demonstrating innovative and fresh ideas to fill gaps in the market.

No specific date has been set for Round Four of the program, although The Observer has been told applications will open before the end of the year.

Visit business.qld.gov.au/entrepreneur for more information about the program.