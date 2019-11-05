Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUNDS: Grants are now available for farmers in Flynn. Picture: ANDY ROGERS
FUNDS: Grants are now available for farmers in Flynn. Picture: ANDY ROGERS
News

Grants for innovative farmers

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
5th Nov 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GRANTS of up to $50,000 are now available for farmers and landcare groups in Flynn as part of round three of the Australian Government’s Smart Farms Small Grants program.

Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said the grants would help farmers turn innovative ideas into on-ground projects.

“These small grants can help our farmers, landholders and Landcare groups in Flynn ... improve natural resource management so the environment, communities and regional economies all benefit,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“Up to $5 million will be provided under round three of the Smart Farms Small Grants, with funding of between $5000 and $50,000 available.”

Projects previously funded included innovative methods to manage soil acidity, virtual fencing to protect riparian habitat, improving orchard pollination and bee health using drone technology.

Round three projects must be completed by June 30, 2022. Applications are open until December 19.

To apply visit community grants.gov.au.

More Stories

farming grants flynn farmers smart farms small grants
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Celebrate cultural diversity with WIN

        premium_icon Celebrate cultural diversity with WIN

        News Community invited to celebrate world cultures through art, dance and food.

        • 5th Nov 2019 3:30 PM
        Mayor accepts 5000 signatures for rate freeze

        premium_icon Mayor accepts 5000 signatures for rate freeze

        Council News A PETITION seeking a five year freeze on rates and a reduction was handed to...

        • 5th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
        • 1 sweetlip
        Warm week ahead

        premium_icon Warm week ahead

        News Temperatures expected to hit mid-thirties throughout the week.

        20+ PHOTOS: Best in Business Winners 2019

        premium_icon 20+ PHOTOS: Best in Business Winners 2019

        News MORE THAN 300 people donned their best suit and gowns for the Best in Business...