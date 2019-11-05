Grants for innovative farmers

FUNDS: Grants are now available for farmers in Flynn. Picture: ANDY ROGERS

FUNDS: Grants are now available for farmers in Flynn. Picture: ANDY ROGERS

GRANTS of up to $50,000 are now available for farmers and landcare groups in Flynn as part of round three of the Australian Government’s Smart Farms Small Grants program.

Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said the grants would help farmers turn innovative ideas into on-ground projects.

“These small grants can help our farmers, landholders and Landcare groups in Flynn ... improve natural resource management so the environment, communities and regional economies all benefit,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“Up to $5 million will be provided under round three of the Smart Farms Small Grants, with funding of between $5000 and $50,000 available.”

Projects previously funded included innovative methods to manage soil acidity, virtual fencing to protect riparian habitat, improving orchard pollination and bee health using drone technology.

Round three projects must be completed by June 30, 2022. Applications are open until December 19.

To apply visit community grants.gov.au.