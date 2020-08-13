Grants available to skill Gladstone residents for work

GRANTS: Community organisations are invited to apply for funding under the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program.

GLADSTONE community organisations are invited to apply for funding under the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program with applications now open.

Skilling Queenslanders for Work funds skills development, training and job opportunities for jobseekers, disengaged or disadvantaged Queenslanders through a suite of targeted skills and training programs.

The most recent round of the program saw $42 million of funding go to more than 200 projects, assisting about 5000 Queenslanders to gain job-ready skills and training.

Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said because of the global economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, investment in jobs and training is key to economic recovery.

“Through our work dealing with the health response to COVID-19, we’re able to start delivering Queensland’s plan for economic recovery,” Mr Butcher said.

“Queensland’s plan for economic recovery, at its heart, is centred around jobs, and this program has a track record in helping people find work.

“A key part of the plan is to continue to invest in training, so Queenslanders have the skills for more jobs in more industries.”

Since the program began 919 people have taken part in the program in Gladstone with 593 of those going on to get a job or do more training.

“Not only are people gaining more expertise through the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program, they’re also helping the city now and into the future through the work they’re doing,” Mr Butcher said.

The Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative represents an investment of $420 million over six years to support up to 54,000 Queenslanders into work.

More than 70 per cent of participants find work, take on further training or return to school about 12 months after exiting a Skilling Queenslanders for Work project.

Community-based not-for-profit organisations, local councils and school Parent and Friends or Parent and Citizens associations should check the eligibility requirements.

The closing date for the second round is October 8, 2020.

For more information visit www.qld.gov.au/skillingqueenslanders or call 1300 369 935.