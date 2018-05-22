Grant money keeping clubs swinging toward success

TOP SHOT: Chris Kerswell at the Gladstone Open tennis tournament. Keeping track of results will be much easier for the Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association thanks to a new computer bought with the council's sport and recreation grant.

TOP SHOT: Chris Kerswell at the Gladstone Open tennis tournament. Keeping track of results will be much easier for the Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association thanks to a new computer bought with the council's sport and recreation grant. Mike Richards GLA050616TENN

SEVEN Gladstone sporting organisations are set to benefit from Round 2 of the Gladstone Regional Council's Club Development Grant program.

Gladstone Clay Target Club, Gladstone Athletic Club, Souths Sports Club, Gladstone Calliope Equestrian Group, Gladstone Mudcrabs AFC, Gladstone Netball Association and Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association all received funding for small projects up to $1200.

GRC handed out $7972.60 in total to help clubs with equipment purchases, training for volunteers and preparing planning documents.

Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association president Kevin Davis said the $1039 it received will be used to buy a new laptop.

It's hardly an exciting purchase, but one that will make life much easier at next month's Gladstone Open tennis tournament, running from June 1-3.

"We'll use it for our tournament software,” Mr Davis said.

"We already have one laptop we do bookwork on and this one will be for tournaments to help us keep track of results and games.

"We're a not-for-profit group so every bit helps.”

For further information on sporting and recreational grants visit: www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/sport-and-recreation-funding.