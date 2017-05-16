Grant money has Calliope Roosters' ladies crowing

WINNING: Calliope Roosters women players Sarah Dyer, Sheena Gilmour, Tara Apps and Kate Cunningham are all looking forward to the changing room upgrades.

THE latest round of the Queensland Government's Gambling Community Benefit Fund has the Calliope Roosters rugby league club crowing after receiving a $35,000 grant.

Eleven Gladstone groups, including the Roosters, will share in more than $236,000 of funding through Round 91 of the GCBF grant.

The Roosters will use the money to upgrade their changing rooms in an effort to make them more female friendly for both the senior and junior women's players.

Applying for the grant had been a long process for the club, according to juniors president Stuart Claridge, with the club originally seeking funds via QGC's Community Grants.

However, the GCBF grant came to fruition for the club who need every cent of their funding allocation.

"Basically the whole concept came about through the rise of women's rugby league and we realised we had a bit of deficiency in our change rooms in regard to making it more female friendly,” Mr Claridge said.

"We have a contingent of young girls playing in junior ranks as well the senior women's team.

"Women and young girls need to have that security and have vanity stalls and those types of things.

"Women and girls in rugby league is one of the fastest growing sports and we want to capture that.

"Those change rooms are 20-plus years old so it will bring them up to a modern standard.”

Roosters women's captain Sheena Gilmour said her side is looking forward to using the upgraded facilities once they're completed later this season.

"It will be good for the girls and the club,” she said.

"Women in league is growing really quickly and we have a couple of girls playing in the junior teams but even the boys can benefit as well with greater facilities.”

Calliope Roosters utility Sarah Dyer in action during an exhibition match against the Tannum Seagals earlier this year. Paul Braven GLA040317RUGBY

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher, who has a rugby league background, was also instrumental in helping the club apply for the grant.

"This money will be used to improve facilities in local communities including upgrades to facilities and buildings, and to purchase much-needed equipment,” Mr Butcher said.

"Among the successful applicants for funding in Round 91 in Gladstone include Calliope Junior Rugby League Club, which will receive $35,000 to refurbish their dressing sheds, and Endeavour Foundation, which will receive $6700 to purchase a shade structure.”

Other community groups to receive the full $35,000 allocation were Gladstone Hockey Association, Gladstone Touch Association, Gladstone District Dirtriders and Gladstone Mountain Biking Club.

Round 93 grants are currently open until May 31.

For more information, visit www.justice.qld. gov.au/grants.

ROUND 91 GCBF RECIPIENTS