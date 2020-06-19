Menu
Derek Berg, Glenn Butcher and Abdul Rafiq. Picture: Rodney Stevens
Grant boosts manufacturing capability, creates jobs

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Jun 2020 12:27 PM
A QUEENSLAND Government grant for Gladstone manufacturer Berg Engineering is set to help the business grow its operations and create new jobs.

Berg Engineering provides a range of machining, fabrication, welding and reverse engineering services and will receive just over $161,00 from the Manufacturing Hubs Grant Program to purchase advanced line boring equipment that will provide higher accuracy and finer cuts.

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher visited the business today and said the funding would also help Berg Engineering create new jobs.

“The funding will allow Berg Engineering to train and put on five new workers, as well as helping to drive business development,” Mr Butcher said.

“This will bring its total workforce to 56, which is a fantastic result especially considering the impact COVID-19 has had on Queensland.”

Berg Engineering chief executive Derek Berg said it was a family-owned engineering business established in Brisbane in 1972 and commenced regional operations in Gladstone in 1995.

“Thanks to this funding, we can take our line boring capability to the next level and seek to enter new markets like defence, energy and mining,” Mr Berg said.

“This equipment is part of our plan to transition to advanced manufacturing from its traditional practices, which is the direction we, and the entire industry, need to take.”

Mr Butcher said Queensland’s manufacturing industry employed about 165,000 people – about 7 per cent of the state’s workforce – and contributed about $20 billion each year to the state economy across the last decade.

“This government wants to see Queensland continue being a powerhouse for manufacturing, which is why we’re investing in local manufacturers,” he said.

Mr Butcher said the $13.5 million Manufacturing Hubs Grant Program supported the regional manufacturing sector to implement and deliver world leading technologies, processes and practices.

Grants between $5000 and $1 million are available to eligible businesses to help build their manufacturing capabilities through technology adoption and skills and training.

