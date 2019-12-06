Grant aids green-thumbed kids

Eilish Towne, Jackson Riggs, Bianca Robson, Leanne tight and Charlie Clancy love gardening at Birralee Kindergarten and will get to do more thanks to a Woolworths Junior Landcare Grant 4 December 2019

THE children at Birralee Kindergarten love to garden.

With the help of a Woolworths Junior Landcare Grant, they’ll get to do even more.

Director Michelle Clement said the kindergarten had received a $1000 grant to go towards a water tank and turtle pavers that would lead from the water tank through to the vegetable gardens.

The kindy will also receive trees from Landcare to help stabilise the banks of the natural waterways at their bush kindy.

“The grant extends lots of opportunities for our children because we’re creating the bush kindy next door,” Ms Clement said.

“Being able to put the plants in adds to the environment and adds to the opportunities for the children to care for it.”

She said the children enjoyed getting out in the garden, especially to look after the blueberry and strawberry plants.

“They can pick them and have the satisfaction of growing food themselves,” she said.

The kindy teaches the children environmental stewardship.

“We want them to feel ownership of it and be part of it,” she said.

“They become invested to look after it and that’s what we need to do.”

Birralee Kindergarten was selected out of 1000 applicants in the national program which was launched last year to inspire students with hands-on environmental projects.

Woolworths group manager Angela Biro said the company was proud of what the program had achieved.

“We’re delighted that our local school has been recognised in the latest round of grants,” Ms Biro said.

“The students at Birralee Kindergarten have developed a deserving project that will contribute to a greener future for our community and we look forward to tracking their progress and success.”