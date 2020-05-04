Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cold weather in Stanthorpe. Pic Peter Wallis
Cold weather in Stanthorpe. Pic Peter Wallis
Weather

Granite Belt records lowest temperature in Queensland

Saavanah Bourke
4th May 2020 8:13 AM

THE cooler weather made a statement this morning as a Granite Belt suburb recorded the lowest temperature in Queensland.

Peter Markworth from Bureau of Meteorology said Applethorpe recorded a minimum temperature of negative two degrees, the coldest location on record this year.

"Stanthorpe was a little bit warmer. Recording a temperature of two degrees," Mr Markworth said.

He said the cool changed carried over from the weekend, where Saturday's temperature plummeted to a minimum of four degrees while Sunday warmed to eight degrees.

Mr Markworth said while it will warm up during the week, we can expect to see 'these cold snaps' regularly in the lead up to winter.

"Temperatures will warm up gradually during the week before another trough moves towards the area over the weekend," he said.

bureau of meteorology cold cold snap stanthorpe weather
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crews monitor vegetation fire near Calliope

        premium_icon Crews monitor vegetation fire near Calliope

        News A FIRE that has been burning since yesterday on the Dawson Hwy is being monitored by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

        • 4th May 2020 8:55 AM
        REVEALED: How the HookUp prize draw came together

        premium_icon REVEALED: How the HookUp prize draw came together

        News The virtual HookUp saw the event live streamed on Facebook, but what happened...

        PHOTOS: Behind the scenes of the virtual HookUp

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Behind the scenes of the virtual HookUp

        News Coronavirus meant the Boyne Tannum HookUp looked a little different. Check out how...

        Meet the dog protecting Agnes’ turtle nests

        premium_icon Meet the dog protecting Agnes’ turtle nests

        News The detection dog finds fox dens by their scent, helping protect eggs and...