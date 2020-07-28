Menu
DRINK DRIVER: A man was caught drink driving after celebrating the birth of his grandson.
Grandson’s birth memorable for the wrong reasons

28th Jul 2020 10:36 AM
A GLADSTONE man will remember the day his son’s first child was born for all the wrong reasons.

Stephen John Norio, 49, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drink driving.

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins told the court that on April 17 at 6.30pm, Norio was intercepted by police who he told he had some drinks earlier in the day.

He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.084 and said he had drank about six cans of premix rum from about 11am, the court was told.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said her client had been drinking over a number of hours that day because his son had just had his first child.

She said Norio was shocked by the reading as he was pacing himself and wouldn’t have driven if he thought he was near the BAC limit.

Norio was convicted and fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months.

