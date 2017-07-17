Grandmother's joy: Precious arrival of ninth grandchild

HEART OF THE FAMILY: Gladstone local Maureen Forster with her newest grandchild Ailish.

GLADSTONE woman Maureen Forster said hello to her ninth grandchild Ailish Taylor, when she was born in Rockhampton Hospital on July 5, 2017.

"The best part of being a grandparent is being welcomed into the family's fabrics with all the love and joy that is shared together,” Mrs Forster said.

"(It is about) experiencing and sharing simple pleasures together, through (the baby's) developmental growth and activities.”

Ailish is Mrs Forster's ninth grandchild and her daughter Georgina's first baby.

"It was a special time for me to see the new family return home with their precious baby daughter,” Mrs Forster said.

"It meant a lot to me to be available to help generally and (to) give some support through the settling in period.”

Georgina and her husband Shaun have handled the new addition to the family very well, she said.

Ailish is a thriving, breast fed and well baby and Mrs Forster said Georgina and her husband Shaun were making good progress in parental skills thanks to the care of their GP, midwives and a lactation consultant.

For Mrs Foster, the one hour trip between Rockhampton and Gladstone will be no barrier to keeping in touch.

"As a family we can easily keep in touch with modern technology through a group on Facebook or Messenger app,” she said.

"Distance is not a barrier even if other family members are interstate.”

Mrs Forster is used to keeping in touch over long distances with her children spread all over the country.

"(Our) families remain close even though a family of four live in Perth, one newly married couple live in Sydney, another family of four live in Brisbane and the other family of six live locally,” she said in reference to her children.