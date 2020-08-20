Grandmother ‘disappointed’ in herself for having drugs

GUILTY PLEA: A grandmother says she’s disappointed she was found with drugs. Picture: iStock

A GLADSTONE grandmother told a court she was “disappointed” in herself when she was found with drugs and a pipe during a police search.

Cindy Isobel Clarke pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing dangerous drugs and possession of utensils.

The court was told on July 23, at 10.45am, police executed a search warrant on Sharon Dr where they located a coke bottle used for smoking marijuana, 10.3g of marijuana and 0.3g of ice.

Self-representing, Clarke said she was “disappointed” in herself and had not possessed any drugs since she was raided.

She was sentenced to nine months’ probation. No conviction was recorded.