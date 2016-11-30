'So quickly': Mum struggles to move after shock collapse

THE MORGAN family thought things were beginning to look up, after the community got behind them to raise money for their daughter, Chilli.

But when Gladstone woman Kevina, Chilli's mother, collapsed unexpectedly after a thank-you speech she was giving at a fundraiser for her daughter, the family was tossed into turmoil.

Chilli got to meet her serviec dog Herbie over the weekend, the dog that will stay by her side every day from the time he comes home with them. Kevina Atkinson



The mother-of-two was flown to Brisbane, where doctors told her she had suffered a brain aneurysm.

At first Kevina had completely lost feeling in the left side of her body, but as time went on she began to make slight movements through rehabilitation.

"The way it was described to me was that it was like having a stroke," she said.

"It was all completely to do with the left side of my body.

"Everything switched so quickly.

"Thank god I'm right-handed," she said.

Chilli, 7, suffers from Kleefstra syndrome, and needs 24/7 care, as she can not talk, is unable to walk or carry out everyday tasks like eating.

But with mum in hospital and dad Shane by her side, Chilli's 75-year-old grandma took on the responsibilities for both her and her younger brother, Axel.

Despite months of the Gladstone community's fundraising for Chilli, it was now Kevina who needed it more urgently.

Business steps in

So business owner and Gladstone woman Shelly Strange stepped in.

She has opened a playroom to help raise money for the family which will go towards Kevina's recovery. The playroom is next to her business, Chillaxing cafe, at the Gladstone square, and allows people wanting to drop by to donate.

Kevina Atkinson, Chilli 7, Shane and Axel Morgan, 3. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA290316CDOG

Ms Strange said the things Kevina had to do each day were amazing.

"If there's any family that deserves this fundraising it's them," she said.

Ms Strange holds teddy bear picnics for all kids who want to join every Tuesday and Thursday from 9am. They are fully supervised.

Art and play activities are also held in the room, for $6.

For more information see Shelly at Chillaxing 49710454 or see the Facebook page.