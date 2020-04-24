Grandma granted bail with only six months to live

ON BORROWED TIME: Sandra May Castle, a 60-year-old grandmother from Blackbutt was granted bail earlier this week after allegedly trafficking dangerous drugs, namely ice amphetamines across the South Burnett region.

EXPERTS predict she only has six months of life left, and now alleged drug trafficking ­grandmother Sandra May Castle can live out her days with family while she awaits trial.

On Tuesday, Kingaroy Magistrates Court was told the 60-year-old Blackbutt resident was dying of incurable cancer and had been held in police custody since late January this year.

Ms Castle was initially caught through Operation Butza, a special drug investigation run by a team from ­Murgon police which aimed to target and shut down the ­trafficking and supply of dangerous drugs within the South Burnett region.

Authorities allege Ms Castle supplied drugs worth more than $83,700 during a six-month period and she is facing over 60 charges, including receiving property obtained from drug trafficking.

Police allege Ms Castle was operating a drug syndicate with two other people and have bank statements believed to show the trio was ­responsible for trafficking and supplying more than $125,000 worth of marijuana and methamphetamine across the South Burnett.

Earlier this week, Kingaroy Magistrates Court heard Ms Castle was dying from ­terminal liver cancer and wasn't expected to live past October this year.

She is also wheelchair-bound due to a degenerative spinal condition.

Due to these factors, ­Kingaroy magistrate Louisa Pink said she found it highly unlikely Ms Castle was at ­risk of either ­reoffending or fleeing the state due to her need for ongoing medical treatment.

"I'm of the view these risks can be mitigated by the imposition of strict conditions," Ms Pink said.

Ms Castle was granted bail on conditions she live with her daughter and grandchildren and not own, use or possess a mobile phone or enter the South Burnett region.

She is due to reappear in court on July 28.