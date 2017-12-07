Grandma 'distraught' after granddaughter's DV breach

A GRANDMOTHER who took out a domestic violence order against her own granddaughter was left shaken after a violent incident unfolded.

The victim's 26-year-old granddaughter pleaded guilty to two charges of contravention of domestic violence order (DVO) in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday after spending at least two days in custody.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece told the court during the early hours of October 24, "police received information that the defendant was at the aggrieved's address and had just struck her”.

Once they arrived at the Telina home, police officers saw the defendant sitting on a couch on the front balcony of the home while her grandmother stood behind a closed screen door.

The victim told police the defendant had been banging on the front door when she opened it to tell her to leave.

But instead of listening, Mr Reece said the defendant put her hands on her grandmother's shoulder and face, pushed past her and entered the house.

When the granddaughter again refused to leave, the victim tried to push her out, to which the defendant aggressively responded, swearing at her grandmother and telling her she couldn't make her leave.

Once the defendant was back outside, Mr Reece said the victim called police, who observed her to be "highly emotional and distraught”.

Despite being granted bail for the offence, the defendant committed a similar offence two months later.

At about noon on December 1, the court was told the older woman's granddaughter dropped by again.

The victim told police her granddaughter had walked inside and asked for help.

She said the defendant was pacing around the home while saying "brain fluid was coming out of her eyes and ears”.

When police arrived, the defendant was taken to hospital for an emergency examination, after which she was arrested.

She told police she had a text message from her grandmother giving her permission to be at the home, but when prompted, declined to show police any formal record of it.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told Magistrate Melanie Ho his client was bipolar and shared an "on/off relationship with her grandmother”.

He said her behaviour stemmed from drug use, which she was introduced to while "hanging around the wrong people”.

But Ms Ho replied and said though there was evidence drugs were the cause, "the court (was) not a social worker”.

She added the defendant had now breached the same DVO four times.

The defendant was given a head sentence of four months imprisonment suspended for 18 months. She was also convicted and fined $500 for driving without a licence just three days after it was suspended.